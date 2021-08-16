Covalent (CQT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.61 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 106.7% against the US dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $66.48 million and $16.61 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00134357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,223.44 or 0.99983121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.86 or 0.00912505 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00666031 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.