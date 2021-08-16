Cowen Begins Coverage on AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

AVPT opened at $9.68 on Monday. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). On average, analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

