Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Sells $51,750.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 252,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 212.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

