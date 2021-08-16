Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells $259,350.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00.

NYSE CR traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 252,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

