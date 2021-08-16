Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Update

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CRTD stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61. Creatd has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 735.20%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTD. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Creatd Company Profile
Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.
