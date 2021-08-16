Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Jill Foss Watson Sells 10,000 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $5,575,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total value of $8,219,700.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total value of $2,781,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total value of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $569.44. 97,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,406. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $573.41. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.83.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

