Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,140,000 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the July 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,668,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 228,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 129,386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CS opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

