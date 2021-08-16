Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 274,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $36.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

