Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 315,100 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crexendo by 83.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Crexendo by 112.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crexendo during the first quarter valued at $1,145,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXDO stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03. Crexendo has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

