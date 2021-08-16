CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,100 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 568,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

