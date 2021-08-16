Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 1.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 4,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 880,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,317,970 shares of company stock worth $100,761,029 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

