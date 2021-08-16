CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post sales of $4.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $907.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $126.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.22. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $76.71 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

