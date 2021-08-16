Critical Contrast: Stryve Foods (SNAX) & Its Competitors

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stryve Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stryve Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 351 1218 1242 33 2.34

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -49.14 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 2.71

Stryve Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryve Foods peers beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

