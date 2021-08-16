Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $146.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $146.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

