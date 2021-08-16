Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,581. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.