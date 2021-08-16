Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.73, but opened at $19.33. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 496 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,133.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,581. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $742.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

