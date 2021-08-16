Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 41.9% in July

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Crafts by 44.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 38.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 104.0% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Crafts during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.92. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

