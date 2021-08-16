Crust Network Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for $50.73 or 0.00110989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $93.52 million and $17.13 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00060479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00016374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.06 or 0.00894996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00046505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00101875 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.