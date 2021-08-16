CryptEx (CRX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $1,467.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $16.07 or 0.00034584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.26 or 1.00026190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00033962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012742 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

