CryptoBlades Hits Market Capitalization of $30.10 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.92 or 0.00075979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $30.10 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00137320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00157661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.03 or 1.00300604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.79 or 0.00919617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.89 or 0.06928709 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,932 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.