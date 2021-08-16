Crypton Price Up 3.8% This Week (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $471,381.14 and approximately $4,769.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002526 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016267 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,336,700 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

