CryptoTask Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $224,479.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $885,643.27 and approximately $224,479.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00135331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00158668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,480.21 or 1.00036830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00918468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.67 or 0.07004850 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,544,905 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

