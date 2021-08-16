CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

LAW stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

