CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LAW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

