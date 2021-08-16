CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LAW. Citigroup began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.