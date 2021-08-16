CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get CS Disco alerts:

LAW stock opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.