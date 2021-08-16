CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LAW stock traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,988. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

