CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LAW. Cowen started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE LAW opened at $51.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

