CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -309.90 and a beta of 1.77. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CSP during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CSP by 9.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 251,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

