CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CFO Purchases $54,750.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $54.82 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
