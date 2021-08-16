CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CFO Purchases $54,750.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $54.82 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

