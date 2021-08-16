CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Buys $108,240.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $61,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $62,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTO. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

