CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Buys $108,240.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CTO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.90.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CTO. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.