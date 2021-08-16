Cubiex Achieves Market Cap of $296,704.84 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $296,704.84 and approximately $1,498.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cubiex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00052344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00158153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.58 or 0.99529917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00910269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.54 or 0.07094113 BTC.

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.