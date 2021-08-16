CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $493,196.93 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $64.75 or 0.00139500 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $493,196.93 and approximately $2,630.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

