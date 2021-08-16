Curate Price Up 60.2% Over Last 7 Days (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Curate has traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00007149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $27.30 million and $1.72 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,077,615 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

