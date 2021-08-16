CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $60.20. Approximately 10,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,101,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CureVac by 910,987.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CureVac by 103.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 144,331 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

