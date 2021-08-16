CUTcoin Trading Down 0.9% This Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $30.88 million and approximately $406.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00064761 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00294553 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000541 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00039631 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 147,846,245 coins and its circulating supply is 143,846,245 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

