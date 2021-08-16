CVCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.05 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.05 million and $125,274.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

CVCoin Coin Trading

