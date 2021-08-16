CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 4.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after buying an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,908. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

