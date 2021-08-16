Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.47) Per Share

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CYCC opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

