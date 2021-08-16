CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBAY. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

