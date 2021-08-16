Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will post sales of $12.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $51.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $69.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $339.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

