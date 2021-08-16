Dai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $439.30 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.99 billion and approximately $439.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00910193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00098860 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,990,105,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,990,105,237 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

