Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Danaher by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Danaher by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 433,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,465,000 after purchasing an additional 179,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.50. The stock had a trading volume of 60,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.19. The stock has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.