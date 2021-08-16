Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DANOY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

