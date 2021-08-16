DAO Maker Price Tops $2.15 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $79.33 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00052493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00139014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00158587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,316.67 or 0.99788556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.49 or 0.00901547 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.06 or 0.07191641 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.