DAO Maker Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.79 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $79.70 million and $9.79 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00056310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00134240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00158887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.64 or 1.00078374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00917814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.00672248 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

