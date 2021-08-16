DAOstack Market Capitalization Achieves $3.42 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $298,822.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,977.54 or 0.99762311 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00079051 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

