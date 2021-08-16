Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP John F. Sterling Sells 10,000 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DAR traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.65. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,433,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after acquiring an additional 742,895 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

