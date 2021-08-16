Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $78.49 on Monday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 212.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,092,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,812,000 after buying an additional 742,895 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after buying an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after buying an additional 543,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

