Dash Market Cap Hits $2.08 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $201.82 or 0.00436143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $361.33 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $701.09 or 0.01515117 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,283,745 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

